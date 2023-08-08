MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hours after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head in Hickory Hill, a Memphis man was behind bars for the crime, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The gunfire rang out around 9:30 p.m. Monday night inside of a home on Fox Meadows Road, MPD said.
Leo Benton, 32, was watching TV with a woman and her 7-year-old daughter when he jumped up with a gun in his hand, smirked and laughed and fired one shot toward the girl, according to his arrest affidavit.
Police said he then gave the gun to another person at the home and left the house.
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of her head, police said.
Benton was found soon after at a house on Newberry Avenue and officers took him into custody, according to MPD.
Officers also said they found a Tarus G2S, 9mm at the home.
Benton was positively identified in a photo lineup and charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and aggravated child abuse.
