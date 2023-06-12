MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Banning women pastors.
It’s one of the latest measures being discussed at this year’s annual Southern Baptist Convention.
It has women pastors across the Mid-South from all denominations talking.
For decades, voting members of the Southern Baptist Convention have kicked out churches with women pastors.
Some churches have also made the decision to leave the convention altogether.
Now, members of the SBC are working to put this into writing.
“I am somewhat troubled by it because in this 21st century, I would think we can move forward with things,” said Dr. Clementine Mays, pastor at Beckley Chapel CME Church in Booneville, Miss. She also serves as the presiding elder for the northeast Mississippi region.
Mays, who has spent the last 30 years as a pastor, said there were always challenges for women trying to break into ministry, but the work has been the same for women as men.
“I just believe God knows more about what he wants people to do regardless of gender. The Lord has used women from the beginning and I do believe God will continue to do that,” she said.
Kenya Gray said she was called to ministry as a teenager, and has studied and learned the teachings since.
“For those young women who sits in those congregations, in those pews every Sunday, to hear their denomination or church where they feel safe doesn’t accept them or the use of their gifts is heartbreaking,” said Gray.
She said this decision should be plain and simple.
“God calls women, God uses women," she added, "and I just encourage everybody to study, to see that for themselves and allow their relationship with God to inform them.”
If passed, this amendment would require that all SBC churches abide by the rule and not have any women pastors.
This vote will happen during the 2023 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, which is in New Orleans this week.
