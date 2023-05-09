MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-month-old boy is out of a hospital after officers said his family’s vehicle was hit by a car during a police chase.
“I mean, it’s crazy to me because both sides could have prevented what almost was me being without my parents and a sibling,” said Oscar Parra, a son of the family involved in the crash.
The 18-month-old, Leonardo Parra, was in a vehicle with his mother and father, Javier and Lila Parra.
Parra said both of his parents sustained extensive injuries. His father has a broken arm, spinal cord, hip and arm. Both of his legs were broken in several places. His knees and heels were described as, pulverized. He has seven broken ribs and 11 different fractures. His mother has a severed aorta. Her intestines and stomach were ruptured. His brother has a broken leg.
“My mom, she got out of surgery, Saturday. She lasted in there eight hours and she is going back into surgery, Thursday,” he adds.
The police chase started in Horn Lake, Mississippi and ended in Southaven, Mississippi.
Police initially said the car they were chasing was stolen, but a family member of the man police were chasing, said the vehicle was not stolen.
A man and woman in the vehicle chased by police died.
Horn Lake police said investigators are reconstructing the accident.
FOX13 has requested the vehicle chase policies of the Southaven Police Department and the Horn Lake Police Department.
The Parra family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with their expenses.
