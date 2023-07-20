MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that Manga will invest more than $290 million to build two supplier facilities at Ford's Blue Oval City Park.
According to a release, in addition to the two facilities, there will be a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
This will, in turn, bring in 1,300 new jobs, officials said.
Those interested in applying can visit here.
Production at all three locations is planned for 2025, officials said in a media release.
