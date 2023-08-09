NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday a special session to discuss public safety.
Set for Aug. 21 before the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville, a total of 17 topics are up for discussion during the session, including the so-called "red flag" laws to keep guns away from certain people.
Other topics include criminal record keeping, stalking, mental health and DNA collection for anyone arrested for a felony.
“As our nation faces evolving public safety threats, Tennessee remains vigilant and is taking continued action to protect communities while preserving the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said in a statement.
He added: “In the months leading up to the public safety special session, we have listened to Tennesseans and worked with members of the General Assembly to identify thoughtful, practical measures to strengthen public safety across our state, including steps to support law enforcement, address mental health, prevent violent crime and stop human trafficking. I thank the General Assembly for its continued partnership and look forward to achieving meaningful results for Tennesseans.”
