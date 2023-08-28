MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Concerns about the mental health of the Covenant shooter were key to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee calling the special session.
But the Governor's initial call for red flag laws here evaporated over the summer, and the Governor has been largely invisible since the session started last week with little accomplished.
On Monday, FOX13 tracked him down as he toured Dyersburg State Community College.
In his conversation with reporters, the Governor said little about the substance of the special session he had been so hopeful would bring change when he first announced it last spring.
"I was at the capitol every day that the General Assembly was in session and speaking with members of the General Assembly,” said Gov. Bill Lee (R)- Tennessee.
FOX13 asked the Governor other questions about the special session.
Each time, he parroted the same line.
“As I said, I was at the capitol every day working that the General Assembly was in session working with those lawmakers, having conversations," said Gov. Lee.
In the days after the Covenant shooting in Nashville, the Governor asked lawmakers for legislation that might help keep guns out of the hands of people with mental illnesses.
The Republican majority made it clear through the summer that was a non-starter.
"Public safety matters to everyone. It’s an urgent matter. It’s true in Memphis and all the way to Mountain City. That’s why we are doing this,” said Gov. Lee.
Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis is one of many Democratic legislators who has been disappointed about what's happened so far in the special session.
“If I had to grade this special session from an A to an F, I would say it gets an F minus,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D)-Memphis.
Rep. Parkinson introduced three bills cutting off the illegal supply of guns to minors from adults.
All three and other Democratic bills focusing on gun control were shut down by the Republican majority.
“It’s not a session that’s going to be tremendously beneficial to the people. it’s not a session to those mothers that lost children in the covenant shooting. Honestly, it’s turning out to be a large waste of taxpayer dollars and a large waste of time,” said Parkinson.
The state said the price tag for the special session is about $58,000 a day.
Lawmakers reconvened Monday afternoon.
So far only one bill has cleared both houses and is heading to the Governor for his signature.
It requires TBI to submit an annual report on child and human trafficking.
No word when the session will wrap.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Funeral of man killed in crash leads to flash mob blocking Memphis intersection, video shows
- Homicide suspect arrested after police chase in Memphis, officials say
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives