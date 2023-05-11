NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, the single largest tax cut in state history, on May 11.
The cuts are designed to provide more than $400 million in savings for Tennessee families and businesses while supporting future economic growth, according to a release.
The legislation includes a three-month grocery tax holiday beginning Aug. 1.
“Tennessee’s legacy of responsible fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to weather national economic storms while maintaining a balanced budget and cutting taxes for Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee.
The Tennessee Works Tax Act totals more than $400 million in tax cuts for Tennessee families and businesses, including a three-month grocery tax suspension.
Brandon Puttbrese, Senate Democratic Caucus spokesman, responded to the Tax Act, calling it trickle-down economics.
"Under Republican control, CEOs are paying a lower tax rate than truck drivers, teachers and nurses," he said in a release.
"While corporations are getting permanent tax breaks, working and middle class families are only getting temporary tax relief on groceries. We must do better for the working people who make this state work.”
Tennessee Works Tax Act (SB275/HB323) includes:
- $273 million for a one-time, three-month sales tax holiday on grocery items to direct relief for Tennessee families from Aug. 1 - Oct. 31
- More than $150 million in annual small business tax relief, including raising the exemption threshold for the business tax, exempting the first $50,000 of net income from excise tax and protecting the first $500,000 in property investment from the franchise tax
- $64 million to simplify tax administration and conform with the federal bonus depreciation provisions of 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, allowing businesses to more quickly recover costs and further incentivize investment in Tennessee production
- Provides foundation for supporting Tennessee’s continued economic growth, aligning Tennessee with more than 30 states by adopting “single sales factor” apportionment for franchise and excise tax
“We believe Tennesseans know best how to spend their own money,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth about the cuts.
“These historic tax cuts mean more money for our citizens to invest, spend and save. It provides meaningful reforms that further solidify Tennessee’s standing as the most well-managed, fiscally stable state in the nation where families and businesses thrive.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TN Senator takes aim at campsite along highway interchange
- 'They took my heart': Mom speaks after son shot, killed while pumping gas before church
- MSCS looking into pros and cons of using pepper spray on students
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives