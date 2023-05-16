KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order to advance nuclear energy use in Tennessee.
The order will create the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, which aims to build upon the state's drive to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee.
“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” said Gov. Lee.
“Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans,” Lee continued.
The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council is said to consist of 15 members, which includes members of Governor Lee's administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee's Congressional Delegation as well as key nuclear industry stakeholders.
The council will recommend several actions to be taken to help advance nuclear energy development in the state.
