MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Graceland and The House at Graceland are having a hiring event for a variety of positions.
They are looking for candidates to fill fulltime and part-time positions for the Graceland Campus that includes Elvis’ Graceland Mansion and Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex.
The positions are in exhibits, restaurants, retail, and live music events.
It will be held on May 16 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at the Graceland Exhibition Center.
Potential candidates should bring a resume, two forms of ID, and must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.
For a full list of open positrons, visit here.
