MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Elvis Presley’s Graceland is gearing up for a busy summer filled with a variety of activities and numerous reasons to visit.
It kicks off with the opening of a newly reimagined ’68 Exhibit, which provides an up-close look at Elvis’ legendary 1968 NBC television special.
The exhibit features artifacts such as tickets to the original show and the blue chairs that Elvis and the band sat on during the sit-down portion of the special.
Along with a replica stage and famous ELVIS in red lights display, visitors can also see Elvis’ made-for-tv outfits including his famous black leather suit and white “If I Can Dream” suit.
With 28 TVs throughout the exhibit, guests can immerse themselves in video clips of the unforgettable special that launched the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s “comeback” to live performing.
The exhibit opens Memorial Day weekend at Elvis: The Entertainer Career Museum.
This summer will be the last chance for visitors to tour the Making of ELVIS Movie Exhibition celebrating Baz Luhrmann’s hit film and take Graceland’s Elvis Movie Ultimate VIP Tour.
The exhibition looks at the beginning of the creative process for the celebrated film and follows its journey to the big screen, including behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, props, set pieces, costumes and more.
The Elvis Movie Ultimate VIP tours include a private tour guide to share insight into the extensive research done by Baz Luhrmann while at Graceland, along with the stories of the real-life artifacts replicated in the movie.
The Making of ELVIS Movie Exhibition and Movie UVIP Tours close on September 4.
In July, Graceland will be lit in red, white, and blue as it celebrates the nation’s independence during its All-American Weekend on July 1-2.
The weekend will include an Elvis tribute concert, VIP Dinner and Reception on the grounds of Graceland, gospel brunch, special “hidden” tour of Graceland, and will be capped off with a one-of-a-kind fireworks extravaganza set to Elvis music.
Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, with nine days of events, August 9-17, celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy.
During Elvis Week 2023, Graceland will honor the anniversaries of two of Elvis’ landmark television specials with the ’68 Special 55th Anniversary Enhanced Screening on August 14 and Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert on August 16.
Tickets are now on sale for all of Graceland’s summer activities.
