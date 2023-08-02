MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neighbors along Sharon Drive in Grahamwood are frustrated by an ever-growing trash pile they claim is bringing insects and rodents to the area.
This might sound familiar.
In 2022, FOX13 told you about a massive trash pile in the same place. After our reporting, a city crew came out and cleared away the garbage.
The story doesn’t end there, though.
Neighbors are once again complaining, so FOX13 spoke to the homeowner at the center of the controversy on the condition that we not show her face.
According to court records, the latest round of issues began in 2021 and are still going on to this day.
“Anyway, I just started throwing everything away,” Andrea Fischer, the woman who owns the home with the trash problem, said. “When I go back to court, I’m hoping I’m very close to done.”
FOX13 first reported on the problem back in October after neighbors raised the alarm.
The neighbors said they were worried about insects and rats living in the trash pile out front and people living in tents inside the front yard, claims Fischer denied.
“It wasn’t a tent city and it wasn’t all that crap they were saying,” she said. “There were a couple people staying back there.”
Now, the tents in her yard are gone. Instead, there is a camper parked on the street near her house.
The trash pile that was cleared out months ago has now returned, and neighbors said it has been growing over the last month.
The homeowner said that is because she has been clearing her yard of trash to comply with a court order.
“He told me to do this,” Fischer said. “There shouldn’t be a problem and I don’t know why they’re not picking it up this time.”
She said she is frustrated with the environmental court process and with her neighbors for reporting the situation.
“I didn’t need to be on the news and I didn’t need everybody treating me like that. But that’s alright,” Fischer said. “We’ll see what happens in a minute. This has been very unfair and they haven’t stopped for three years.”
According to court records, the homeowner’s last hearing was Friday and another is set for the end of the month.
FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis for details on the court order and to find out whether city crews are responsible for clearing the pile.
A spokesperson is looking into the issue.
