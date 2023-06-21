MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another child gone too soon.
A grieving grandmother shared her heartbreak with FOX13 after learning that her granddaughter was shot and killed Tuesday night in Memphis.
“Put the guns down," said Camilla Brown, the grandmother. "You are hurting families out here."
Brown is mourning the loss of her 3-year-old granddaughter Zoriana Walker.
“She loves to play, loves to dance," Brown said. "It don’t matter what was on the menu, she loved French fries."
Brown said she woke up to the heartbreaking news.
Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Memphis Police said Zoriana was shot and killed at the Bridgeport Manor apartments in Whitehaven.
Investigators said she was taken by private vehicle to the hospital by the time officers arrived but died from her injuries.
“For a person to just to shoot into a crowd with kids, it just tore my family apart," Brown said. "Once you make that decision to pull the trigger, there is no turning back in the end."
Brown said she is fed up with the gun violence that continues to take the lives of innocent children.
Innocent children like her granddaughter.
“Kids are dying every day by guns," Brown said. "Like, they need to change the gun laws or something because everybody is, ain’t capable of holding a gun. Everybody shouldn’t have a gun. These kids, like, the babies are suffering."
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update.
They said the family may have known the suspect but they don't have anyone in custody.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Beyond stressful’: Repossessions begin for former American Car Center customers
- Grandmother speaks after 3-year-old girl shot to death at Whitehaven apartment complex
- Penny Hardaway suspended for first three games of Memphis Tigers' season
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives