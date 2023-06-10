MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The NBA"s Toronto Raptors have reportedly tapped into the Memphis Grizzlies' coaching staff to find its next head coach.
Multiple sports websites, including ESPN, Sports Illustrated and Yahoo News, say that Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic was offered the position Saturday, June 10th.
About two months ago, Raptors fired their then head coach, Nick Nurse, who had helped guide the Raptors to its only NBA championship in 2019.
Rajovic has been a coach with the Grizzlies for the past three seasons.
He is a native of Serbia.
