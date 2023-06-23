MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Before the NBA draft Thursday evening, the Grizzlies made a splash by trading guard Tyus Jones indirectly for Boston Celtic guard Marcus Smart.
Then came the draft where the Grizzlies selected two players n the later rounds of the draft.
The Memphis Grizzlies selected South Carolina forward Gregory “GG” Jackson II with the No. 45 pick and Fenerbahçe wing Tarik Biberovic (tah-rick be-BEHR-o-vitch) with the No. 56 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team announced.
Jackson (6-9, 215) was named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team after appearing in 32 games (29 starts) and averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes last season.
His scoring average ranked fifth in the nation among freshman, and his 11 20-point performances marked the most by a Gamecock freshman since the school joined the SEC in 1991-92.
The 18-year-old South Carolina native was rated as the consensus top player in the 2023 class but reclassified to become part of the 2022 class.
Biberovic (6-7, 218) has played professionally for Fenerbahçe for the past five years, averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes in 24 games in the Turkish BSL.
The 22-year-old native of Bosnia and Herzegovina has shot 41.4% from 3-point range in the BSL over the past three seasons.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives