MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team signed Desmond Bane to a multi-year contract extension.
Due to the team policy, the terms of the deal was not disclosed.
According to the Memphis Grizzlies, since Bane entered the league as the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, he has led all players with a minimum of 1,000 3-point attempts in 3-point field goal percentage.
Bane also helped lead Memphis to its third consecutive trip to the NBA Playoffs and second straight Southwest Division championship.
