MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Kia boys struck again.
This time they stole a car and crashed into an apartment unit at The Lakes at Ridgeway in East Memphis.
An anonymous tenant at The Lakes couldn’t believe what she saw Wednesday afternoon.
Boys driving fast and doing donuts near the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way.
“The car just wrecked. As soon as I stepped right there, you just see the whole house just smoking,” The Lakes tenant said.
Memphis Police said that 4-to-5 teenagers were inside a possibly stolen white Kia Optima.
The anonymous witness describes the Kia spinning in circles many times in the grass before the driver lost control and crashed into the building.
It destroyed the bedroom of the apartment.
The neighbor said the apartment has been vacant for months.
“They jumped out and ran off," The Lakes tenant said. "The car was still running and everything. It didn’t have any damages in the front. Whoever car this is, I hope they got it back.”
But this isn’t the first time the woman said she has seen teenagers making trouble in the apartment complex.
She said The Lakes has more vacant units than tenants living there.
She said The Lakes is a hot spot for crime.
The Memphis Data Hub showed at least 30 reports of crime at the apartment complex, including theft, assault, burglary, and arson, since the beginning of the year.
“It looks like a vacant ghost town and it looks like no occupants are here because how rundown the community is. So they thinking this is a safe haven for them, not knowing there are people who still stay here,” said the anonymous tenant.
Luckily, the damaged apartment is a vacant building, so no one was injured.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police. They told us they have no suspects in custody but the investigation continues.
