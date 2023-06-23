MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two boxcar burglars almost made off with $15,000 worth of stolen TVs, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said 37-year-old James Gates and 39-year-old Demarcus Anderson were part of a group that broke into seven CSX box cars at the CSX Railroad on Farmville Avenue around 2 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Officers got a call that six or seven men in several cars were breaking into the railcars and saw several people hauling TVs through a large hole cut in the fence when they got there, MPD said.
The burglars bolted, according to police, but officers were able to get behind a small pickup truck which was hauling TVs and turning onto Kippley Street from Coleman Avenue.
It's from that still-moving truck that Memphis Police said Gates jumped out of as he ran off on foot.
MPD said officers caught up with Gates soon after on Pope Street and took him into custody.
Anderson was arrested after officers saw him scampering out from underneath one of the box cars, according to Memphis Police.
MPD said 30 Samsung 65-inch TVs, each worth $500, were found stacked up along the fence line.
Gates was charged with seven counts of burglary to a building, evading arrest, resisting official detention and theft of property between $100,000 and $600,000.
Anderson faces seven counts of burglary to a building, evading arrest and theft of merchandise between $10,000 and $60,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives