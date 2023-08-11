MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Less than a minute. That's how long it took for a group of thieves to steal a car outside of a business on the Highland Strip Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said a 2019 Audi A5 was parked outside of a store on the Highland Strip around 12:10 a.m.
Video released by police shows two Infinitis pull up alongside the Audi, apparently left running and unlocked.
One man can be seen jumping out of the passenger side of the Infiniti and into the Audi. However, that alleged thief appears to have a hard time driving the car and another man gets out of one of the Infinitis and jumps into the Audi.
The white Audi then takes off in between the two Infinitis.
Memphis Police said two handguns were left inside of the stolen Audi.
The entire theft took just 46 seconds.
If you have any idea who these men are, Memphis Police urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $1,000.
