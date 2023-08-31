MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A rise in juvenile crime. The city of Memphis is seeing one homicide every day.
As crime numbers continue to rise, almost across the board, the city is making it known that the public needs more input for its Group Violence Intervention Program.
It’s a program that’s been around for almost two years now, but leaders say it’s ramping up efforts.
One Memphis man says it’s intervention programs like this that can truly change lives, especially for young people.
If you met Telly Slayton now, he’d tell you he’s dedicated his life to God.
But he said it hasn’t always been that way.
“My testimony starts at a very young age, about 13 years old, I jumped off the porch and started selling drugs and became an organization member,” said Slayton.
He said he then went to jail for first degree murder when he was 16.
“I did 29 years, I was stabbed in the head right there and my life could’ve ended but God saved me for this reason,” he said.
The reason, he said is to prevent young people from ending up like him.
He’s one of dozens of people now involved with the City’s Group Violence Intervention Program, also called VIP.
Jimmie Johnson oversees the program. He said the goal is to eventually lower the violence and murder rate by about 10 percent annually.
“We have engaged with 107 individuals through meetings. Out of that 107 individuals we’ve engaged with, only 7 have reoffended,” said Johnson.
He said they have about 87 street interventionists who are out trying to meet with people one on one who are considered at risk or may be on their way to commit another crime.
So far, he says they’ve been able to build partnerships with hospitals and criminal courts, but the goal is more schools.
“The more individuals we’re able to engage with, the bigger the impact we will have,” he said.
Johnson said it may take three or four more years to eventually reach the goal of a 10 percent reduction in crime, but this program works both ways.
He said they’ll reach out to people on their end, but concerned loved ones can also reach out to GVIP directly if they feel there’s someone at risk.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Police officer earns title of 'World's Fastest Cop'
- Man shot and killed by deputy pointed rifle at law enforcement, DeSoto County deputy says
- Video shows children screaming for their parents while locked inside DeSoto County school bus
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives