MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man broke into a vehicle and stole a gun that was inside of the car, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 20 at 12:15 p.m., a suspect was seen breaking into a Jeep Wrangler where they proceeded to steal a gun from the console, MPD said.
The two suspects were seen driving a white 4-door Sedan, possibly a white Hyundai Elantra and parked next to the victims Jeep Wrangler, police said.
One suspect jumped out of the drivers side and broke the front passenger glass of the Jeep where he took a handgun from the console, according to MPD.
MPD said both suspects were wearing hoodies, medical masks and gloves.
MPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
