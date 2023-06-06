MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 3-year-old dead.
Three teens accidentally injured.
Just the latest examples of kids and guns in our community.
It's become something of a broken record in Memphis and Shelby County.
Kids finding unsecured guns and shooting themselves or others or getting caught up in gun violence.
“Parents, just put the guns away. Just put them up,” said Lisa Mill, founder of Kids Lives Matter, a nonprofit that aims to keep guns away from kids.
More kids in America die from guns than any other single cause.
And the numbers are piling up in Memphis and Shelby County.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said since 2016 that the violent crime rate in Memphis has increased by 34%.
He is calling the state legislators to take action against gun violence.
“First we need to repeal permit-less carry and reinstate sensible handgun carry permit regulation, and to second to consider extreme risk orders of protection in the state legislature,” Mulroy said.
So far this year, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, which treats children from around the region, has seen 71 children who have been shot.
Through mid-May, four children had died in Le Bonheur from shootings.
As of Monday, a 3-year-old died after Collierville Police said he shot himself with a gun he found in a car.
Three teens went to the hospital in Memphis with gunshot wounds.
Police later said the shooting was an accident.
The founder of the non-profit Kids Lives Matter said it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
“He was over his dad’s house. He found the gun just like the three-year-old. It went off and killed him,” Mull said.
Mull lost a 4-year-old relative who was killed playing a gun he found a year ago.
“I just keep thinking that it’s not normal. Someone needs to be held accountable,” Mull said.
Mull along with the nonprofit Stop the Killing Cut the Beef put together a memorial to honor the kids who lost their lives to gun violence in the Orange Mound community.
The Shelby County DA’s office and the Crime Commission will be hosting a "Walk Against Gun Violence" on July 15.
