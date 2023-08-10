WATCH: Gunfire caught on camera after shooting on Airways Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A man was caught on camera firing shots on Airways Boulevard Saturday night. 

The gunfire rang out around 8 p.m. on August 5, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said one person was shot after a man began shooting what appeared to be a rifle in the 2300 block of Airways. 

Video released by police shows multiple shots being fired after a man runs into the frame. 

MPD is asking anyone who knows who this man is to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000. 

