MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after he fired several shots at a victim at a Memphis gas station following a crash last month, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. June 15 to an aggravated assault at Marathon gas station on Shelby Drive in the South Memphis.
Police said that a man had confronted the victim at the business following a crash.
The man fired several shots while chasing the victim around parked cars, police said.
The gunfire struck the victim, a parked car and store property before the man with the gun left the gas station, police said.
Police said that the man ran off toward the Gospel Garden Apartments.
Witnesses told police that the shooter was a passenger in a white Cadillac sedan before the assault.
On Monday, July 3, 2023, police released footage of the shooting.
The suspected shooter is described as a man with light complexion and braided/dread-styled hair. Police said he was wearing a black tank top and gray sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
- Shooting leaves four injured in East Memphis, MPD says
- Suspects steal 2 Hyundais, later crash into smoke shop, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives