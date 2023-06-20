MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A place where kids come to have fun turned violent Monday night.
Overnight dozens of evidence markers give an idea of just how many bullets were fired.
Memphis Police are searching for men involved in a shootout Monday night at the Lester Community Center.
“Something should say we have to stop this for the saving for our future,” said LaDell Beamon, founder of Heal the Hood of Memphis.
His non-profit aims to provide positive and safe opportunities for children of all ages to keep them off the streets and out of gangs.
Gunshots rang out at the Lester Community Center in Binghampton just before 9:30 p.m.
“This is a great environment. The center changes lives, it helps others,” said Justin Shirley, a community member.
The shootout happened between two cars in the parking lot.
Memphis Police said two suspects were in a black, four-door Mercedes.
It's not clear how many people were inside a silver Infiniti G35.
Investigators said one passenger in the Mercedes started arguing with the people inside the Infiniti.
That was when the shooting started.
Police said they found more than 30 shell casings.
“Nobody is stopping them. There are no consequences for what’s happening,” said Beamon.
“A lot of the parents are getting younger and younger, and they're influencing the kids, and they don't know any better," Beamon said. "So, if the parents don't know any better, no one has told the parents, who's going to teach these kids? So we stand in the gap where the breeze is in the center of it all."
There were several witnesses playing basketball Monday night when the shooting happened.
Even though there were at least 30 shots fired, police said no injuries were reported.
There are also no suspects in custody but the investigation continues.
