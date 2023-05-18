MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in North Memphis early Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Memphis Police responded to a call at about 12:30 a.m. May 18.
The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Hollywood Street in North Memphis, south of Frayser.
One person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.
