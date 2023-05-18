Shooting on Hollywood Street May 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in North Memphis early Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Memphis Police responded to a call at about 12:30 a.m. May 18th.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Hollywood Street in North Memphis, south of Frayser.

One person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News