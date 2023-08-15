TENNESSEE - The state of Tennessee's rate of childhood fatalities exceeded the national rate of child mortality by around 19.7% in 2021, according to an annual report conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Called the "Childhood Fatality Report," the findings are from the latest available data collected.
The report found that guns were the "leading external cause of death" for children in 2021.
Sixty-seven Tennessee children died by homicide in 2021 - an increase of 18.7% since 2017 and guns were the leading cause of lethality, the report said.
Guns were used in 86% of homicides, according to the report.
It prescribes that safe storage of guns could prevent more child deaths, as well as "increasing engagement of high-risk parents in intensive early intervention services."
Findings also said the state could try raising awareness about how adverse childhood experiences can impact the risk of intentional injury.
While the report said 926 children were reported dead in the state, 906 of those cases met the child fatality review requirements, and 862 of those cases were included in the report.
The study found that there were 60.4 deaths per 100,000 children in Tennessee, compared to a rate of 48.5 deaths per 100,000 children across the U.S.
Around 47.5% of all child deaths included in the report were preventable, according to the study; it noted that few of the child deaths due to medical conditions were preventable.
It found that 49.4% of those child deaths were by natural means.
Suicide was the second-leading cause of death among American children between ten years old and 14 years old, and it was the third-leading cause of death among youth between 15 years old and 24 years old.
Thirty-seven Tennessee children died by suicide, according to the report.
However, between 2017 and 2021, the report said the rate of suicide among children in the state decreased by around 29%. It said the Tennessee rate of suicide among children matched the U.S. rate in 2021.
However, the total rate of firearm deaths exceeded the national rate in Tennessee. The report said 85 children died due to incidents involving guns, at a rate of around 5.5 deaths per 100,000 children. The national rate is around 3.5 deaths per 100,000 children.
The report also said the rate of death increased by 17% since 2017 and is 36.4% higher than the national average. The report said 93% of all firearm-related child deaths in Tennessee were preventable.
