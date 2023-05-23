MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are seeking information on two men wanted in connection to firing guns at one another outside a gas station.
Two men shot bullets at one another next to fuel pumps on Mt. Moriah Road about 2 p.m. on May 10, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Bullets struck both men's cars, in which they sped away in.
Store video surveillance captured images of the men and their cars, a gray GMC Acadia and a white Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
