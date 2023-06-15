OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Two men were arrested for an attempted armed robbery, Olive Branch Police said.
A call about a shooting on the 6900 block of Highway 305 was made to police on June 14th.
A man, confronted by two armed robbers, was shot before getting away in a car, police report.
The driver crashed at Highway 302 and Alexander Road, and was moved to the hospital for injuries from the shooting.
After officers searched the area, one of the two men was arrested in the 7000 block of Highway 305.
Marco Gentry, 19, of Horn Lake, was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The second man, who was shot, was taken to a hospital for injuries, police said.
Brandon Brinkley, also 19 and from Horn Lake, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
