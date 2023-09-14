Guy Fieri brings taste of 'flavortown' to Tunica with new restaurant

TUNICA, Miss. - A taste of flavortown has arrived in North Mississippi, thanks to Guy Fieri.
On Thursday, the celebrity chef and host of Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives celebrated the opening of Guy Fieri's Tunica Kitchen + Bar inside Horseshoe Tunica hotel and casino. The restaurant claims to be a one-of-a-kind experience featuring vibrant ambience and exceptional service.
In a news release, Horseshoe Tunica said the restaurant can be found on the main casino floor across from the World Series of Poker Room. It will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
It is Fieri's first restaurant in Mississippi, where his mother grew up.
Fieri is scheduled to make an appearance at Buster's Liquor and Wine at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 for a bottle signing.
