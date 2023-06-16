WATCH: Risk of severe weather in the Mid-South through weekend

 
ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN SUNDAY EVENING.
severe thunderstorm risk for friday

Strong storms blew through the Mid-South Friday afternoon. 
 
Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 60 mph and half-dollar sized hail. Video sent to FOX13 from a home off of Houston Levee Road showed hail plummeting a viewer's backyard and more hail beat against car windows in the Collierville area. 
June 16 Breakdown
Take it slow—we have patchy fog across the Mid South.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s, near 90.
 
Feels Like June 16
 
LOOKING AHEAD:
 
A low rain chance tomorrow but storms come back on Sunday. Hail and wind will continue to be a threat in the evening hours. Temperatures over the next several days will be near normal. 
 
June 16 Risk Level
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible from afternoon to nighttime. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid 90s.

Father's Day, Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s.

Juneteenth, Monday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. CT, Wednesday.

