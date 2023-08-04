MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first day of school comes with a lot of excitement.
London Stubbs says a fresh hair look will not only add to her confidence, but her performance in the classroom.
"You have to have self confidence and having your hair done brings a lot of confidence," Stubbs said.
"When they look good they feel good."
Demario Hollowell, better known as comedian Poundcake, says he remembered his childhood and how hard his mother worked to get him ready for school.
He says some years, with all the money going toward what he needed in the classroom, he went without one of the things needed to stay away from being teased: a haircut.
"I was bullied really bad in school. The kids teased me about my weight and my shoes. So I want to prevent that so moving forward and prevent kids from being bullied," he said.
Poundcake says that’s why he decided to team up with several hair stylists and barbers in the city to provide fresh hair styles for students in Memphis before the first day of school.
"Yeah, that's what I want to do. I want to make a way out of no way. It stops where you at, and it starts with me."
The comedian says stylists and barbers will be on hand to specialize with many types of hair.
He says just as hair grows, he hopes to grow this annual event to make sure many more kids can grow their confidence.
The free haircuts are happening this Sunday, the night before MSCS students go back to class.
Haircuts for boys will be given at Pollard's Barber Shop on Germantown Parkway; girls can get a fresh style at the Silk Station on Stage Road.
