MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of Mid-South teenagers is spending the end of the summer learning about end-of-life care.
The Funeral Services Education Camp in Memphis is a week-long summer program for teens who are interested in funerals and mortuary services.
"It's really more individuals that are interested in it than you think," said Co-founder Madeline "Mel" Lyles. "So you have them interested in forensics; they're interested in funeral services, as well as homicide investigations and other professions within death care."
Lyles owns After Life Funeral Services in Memphis with co-owner Dana Taylor.
The two started the camp for teens in 2019, took a two-year hiatus in 2020–2021, and relaunched in 2022. They give the kids access to funeral homes, cemeteries, Mid-South colleges, and more to give them hands-on experience with death care.
"They aren't squeamish individuals, so that's really good to know," said Lyles. "They get to experience cremations; they get to experience restorative art; they get to learn about forensic science and homicide investigations; they're learning how to plan funerals. It's something positive for them to be engaged in in the summer. Their parents know that they're learning and that they're engaged with professionals who could help them in the future. If these attendees ever need letters of recommendation, we're establishing these relationships."
The two women say they were both inspired to offer the first-of-its-kind camp because they too became curious about death care when they were teens.
"We were both very young when we became interested in funeral services, so we saw this as an opportunity that we didn't have when we were coming up," said Taylor. "We've heard so many stories from individuals who said they wanted to go into this profession, but they didn't have the support, whether that's from loved ones or even teachers or counselors. So we definitely wanted to open up an avenue to let them know that even though people don't deal with death every day, this is a normal career for people to have. "
Among the campers this year is recent high school graduate Madison Burdett. She attended the inaugural camp in 2019, when she was just 13 years old. It was at that age that his interest in these services was piqued at a funeral.
"It started when I was about 13 and my cousin passed away, and I wasn't really sure what it was," said Burdett. "Then I started talking to the funeral directors there, and they started telling me all these things, and I was like, 'Oh, that's cool; I'd like to do that.' I enjoy being here a lot. Mel and Dana have really inspired me to go further with my career and keep on with it. I've learned a lot. I would like to be a licensed mortician and hopefully own my own business one day."
In fact, Burdett is well on her way. She's attending college this fall to study Funeral Services and Mortuary Sciences.
Another returning camper, Davin Green, is also already preparing for his career after camp. Although he's just a high school sophomore, he already has a budding florist business. He hopes to combine that knowledge with what he's learning about funerals.
"They gave us the opportunity to see everything behind the scenes, including how to plan the service, how to embalm a loved one, and the cremation process," said Green. "When I get older, I want to own a funeral home, be a licensed funeral director and mortician, and have a florist on site. A one-stop shop."
The camp this summer was held the week of July 10-July 14, but Lyles and Taylor say they're considering the possibility of hosting another camp over Fall or Winter breaks. If you'd like to find out more about the camp, call 901-600-3999 or visit here.
