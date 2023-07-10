MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cue the music from "Closing Time".

As Memphis' iconic restaurant Hard Rock Café prepares to shut its doors for good, current and former employees will have their own opportunity to say goodbye to the Beale Street restaurant.

The farewell party will be held on Sunday, June 23, starting at 4 p.m., at the restaurant on 126 Beale Street, according to LEO Events.

"This reunion event aims to honor the cultural significance of Hard Rock Café and pay tribute to the dedicated individuals who have contributed to its legendary hospitality and customer service," a press release from the event company reads.

Hard Rock Café announced it's closing back on June 1, a move that will affect 52 employees when the doors shut for good on July 30.

At least 250 current and former employees are expected attend the farewell party, having a chance to share stories and memories from their time at the restaurant which called Memphis home for 25 years.

Organizers said that an "all staff" photo will be taken on Beale Street, mirroring the 1997 opening staff photo.