WYNNE, Ark. - Entergy informed customers about a temporary power outage that will take place Monday night due to a hawk hitting their facilities.
All customers north of Bridges Avenue will be affected around 11:00 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, according to Entergy.
Entergy said that the hawk flew into their facilities and substation.
In order to remove the hawk safety and avoid further damages, they will have to turn off power, Entergy said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives