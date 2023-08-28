There's now a big change for travelers thinking about their next trip overseas.
Next year, you will have to apply in advance to go to places France, Italy or most other counties in Europe.
"You'll enter your passport details, you'll enter a few security questions, maybe some questions about your trip details," said Shay Harrington, vice president of Leisure Sales and Partnerships at First in Service Travel.
This is because of a new layer of European border security called the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).
Citizens in the 60 or so non-European Union countries who don't currently require a visa to enter the EU, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, will now need a visa waiver to enter the world's largest visa-free zone, which includes Italy, France, Greece and Switzerland.
"The ETIAS is basically being implemented to improve the safety security and to strengthen their borders in this visa-free zone," Harrington said. "So this will screen travelers who don't require a full visa."
Designers of the system said applications should be processed in "minutes."
The vast majority are completed in 96 hours.
But authorities from the EU cautioned that "some applicants may be asked to provide additional information or documentation. Or to participate in an interview with national authorities, which may take up to additional 30 days."
"We recommend you do these at least 30 days prior to your travel," Harrington said.
That's why it advised to not book flights or accommodations until your application is approved.
For the ETIAS online registration, visit here.
