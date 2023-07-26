MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tuesday night, people across Memphis saw fire and smoke billowing from the Valero Memphis Refinery on Riverport Road.
On Wednesday, MLGW told FOX13 that crews were performing a routine switching order at MLGW Pidgeon Substation 82 when a fault occurred causing significant voltage fluctuation throughout the city.
The utility company said that the incident may have played a part in the flames coming from the refinery.
But, the Shelby County Health Department said that, according to Valero, the power failure was to blame, causing a power failure that disrupted the regular crude oil refinery process and triggering Valero's flare system.
"During the resulting burn-off process, Valero released excessive confined gas to reduce pressure on the refinery system, increasing flames and smoke," the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said.
Now, the health department is working with Valero and monitoring the situation.
According to the health department, Valero will send a preliminary report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Memphis-Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the health department within 10 days.
SCHD said that they would review that information and investigate the incident further within 30-45 days after receiving that report.
