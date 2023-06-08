MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Dept. is hosting a public meeting today, June 8th, to present information about new proposed regulations designed to tackle air pollutants and enforcement.
The first of two meetings takes place inside Bloomfield Baptist church, 123 S. Parkway West.
To remotely access the meeting, the call-in number is: (833) 435-1820.
the online Webinar ID number is: 160 332 1079
To register click https://bit.ly/3N3YTyh
