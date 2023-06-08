Smokestack polllution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Dept. is hosting a public meeting today, June 8th, to present information about new proposed regulations designed to tackle air pollutants and enforcement.

RELATED: SOUTH MEMPHIS RESIDENTS CONCERNED AFTER STUDY LINKS AIR POLLUTION TO DEPRESSION, ANXIETY

The first of two meetings takes place inside Bloomfield Baptist church, 123 S. Parkway West.

To remotely access the meeting, the call-in number is: (833) 435-1820.

the online Webinar ID number is: 160 332 1079

To register click  https://bit.ly/3N3YTyh

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News