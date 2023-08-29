MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Just as Tennessee lawmakers end a special session focused on school safety and mental health, a dozen behavioral health facilities across the state have cut ties with a Medicaid plan for low-income patients.

12 behavior health facilities across the state, including Lakeside Behavioral Health and Compass Intervention Center in Memphis, are now out of network with TennCare's United HealthCare Community Plan due to an insurance rate dispute.

"This becomes an access issue," Alisa LaPolt, the policy and advocacy director for NAMI Tennessee, which works to connect Tennesseans with mental health resources, said. "When there are fewer providers in a health plan and the demand goes up, that's going to mean that people in a mental health crisis or people who need mental health care are going to have fewer appointments."

A Lakeside spokesperson said they have been in contract negotiations with UnitedHealthcare over their TennCare plan since January, but have not been able to reach a mutual agreement.

"If somebody is in a mental health crisis, it affects their ability to work, to care for their family, and to be happy," LaPolt said.

She said if someone has to go out of network for mental health care, they're less likely to get the help they need.

In situations where a provider is no longer part of a health plan, that provider's patient either has to find another person in the network to see them, or the individual has to go out of network and pay out of pocket," LaPolt said. "Some therapy visits can be $150 to 200 an hour, and that's a deterrent for many people."

A spokesperson for Lakeside said their current patients' treatment will not be interrupted. She said they would do their best to provide care and transfer new patients to facilities in the network.

FOX13 reached out to UHCP TennCare to ask if they plan to continue negotiations, but so far, we have not heard back.

The full list of facilities impacted include: