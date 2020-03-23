Mormons chided for airport welcoming of missionaries

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 photo, the Preston family cheer as they see Elder Kaleb Preston as he returns from his mission in the Philippines, at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Sen. Mitt Romney and Utah state leaders are criticizing a large gathering of family and friends who went to the Salt Lake City airport to welcome home missionaries when people are supposed to be keeping their distance from one another to prevent more spread of the coronavirus. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) (Rick Egan)