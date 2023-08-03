MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The intense heat is forcing changes for preseason high school football practices.
It's a day-by-day decision whether to host practice indoors or outdoors.
Between the drills and exercises, Briarcrest Christian School Football Head Coach Phil Massey is strict about hydration.
"We went through 70 gallons of water in a 2-hour period," he said. "We usually get water breaks every 10 to 50 minutes."
Once they get outside, trainers like Emily Collier are zoned in on how the players are feeling physically.
"If they just can't stop sweating, that is a really big sign," she said. "If they feel really fatigued to the point where they feel off, they may get nauseous and a headache.
Every day before practice, Collier said they use a wet bulb globe thermometer that measures several environmental factors.
"It takes into account not only the air temperature, but if there is a breeze, if there is a lot of humidity in the air," she said.
All teams in Tennessee practicing outside must follow the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association guidelines.
If the wet bulb globe is reading is above 92 or the heat index is above 104, practice has to move indoors.
"Our main concern or the main thing we want is to protect our kids," Coach Massey said.
Earlier in the summer, Massey said they held practice in the mornings when it was cooler.
Now, they are having them in the afternoons to get them acclimated to the school schedule.
Health experts caution children are more susceptible to health illness than adults are, especially in heat like we are seeing.
Dr. David Marek, an emergency physician with Baptist Memorial Healthcare, said kids are even more susceptible to heat illness when they're out on the athletic field, living without air conditioning or waiting in a parked car.
Cases of heat-related illness are rising, and health experts say almost half of those getting sick are children.
Dr. Marek said the reason is two-fold: children's bodies have more trouble regulating temperature than adults, and very young children rely on adults to help protect them from overheating.
Dr. Marek also said kids produce more heat during exercise.
He said muscle cramps and nausea are usually the first signs of heat-related illness and symptoms can progress quickly.
"Kids generally sweat a little bit less, so parents may start to notice they are crying and not having tears, or maybe they are not making wet diapers or really not producing much sweat when they are in a warmer environment," Dr. Marek said. "Those are all signs of heat related illness as well.
If your kids are in outdoor sports, Dr. Marek said it's important to make sure coaches are incorporating frequent water breaks and giving them time to rest.
