MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is preparing for some Fourth of July events, which will result in some heavy traffic for drivers.
On July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a Liberty for All Celebration at Tiger Lane in Liberty Park.
Fireworks are expected to be shot off from Tobey Park at approximately 9 to 9:20 p.m.
Poplar Avenue, Southern Avenue, East Parkway, and Highland Street are some of the roads expected to have heavy delays, officials said.
Other Fourth of July events going on in the Memphis area include; Memphis Redbirds Red White and Boom Celebration, the Summer Vibes Art Exhibit at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and a Fourth of July Fireworks and Dinner Cruise.
