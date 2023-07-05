HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. - Water concerns continue for one Mid-South community.
City leaders can not say when the advisory will be lifted and claim the aging water infrastructure is behind the issues we are seeing across the city.
As crews work to make repairs, they keep finding more issues.
Most recently at least 174 leaks and a burst pipe spewing water.
Crews also had to pause work because of Tuesday’s storms but were back at it the following day.
Initially, the city was stripped of water because of a computer failure which trapped water inside the plant.
They later learned the valves that allow water to enter the plant also stopped working and all issues many citizens said could have been prevented long before now.
“It is just something that has been accumulating and I think they have been trying to patch it. And now they are coming full-blown. And the citizens are paying the price for it,” said Aonie McGiniste, Helena West Helena.
City leaders said the advisory may be lifted once the tank reached higher levels and an approved sample can come back from the state.
