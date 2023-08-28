MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is raising electricity rates by 4.5% on Oct. 1.
"It's very pricey,” said Cecily Deener, an east Memphis resident. “It would be good if we could get a discount!"
TVA estimates it will cost the average customer an extra $3.50 a month.
The Tennessee Valley Authority provides power to 153 local companies, including Memphis, Light, Gas and Water. This is the first rate increase in four years.
“It sounds like a small amount, but everybody on the TVA team realizes for folks on a fixed income, or the high energy burden, that’s not a small amount,” said Jeff Lyash, the president and CEO TVA.
Lyash is the highest paid federal employee in the country. Last year, he brought in nearly $10 million in compensation and bonuses, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
TVA board members cited a growing demand for power as justification for the rate increase.
“These funds are going to be used with a high degree of stewardship to invest in the reliability and the resiliency of TVA’s system and to support the continued economic growth that will raise wages for people in this region,” Lyash said.
Much of the Mid-South can recall the rolling power outages that marked the Christmas holiday in 2022.
That happened when demand for power outpaced supply.
Cordova resident Ronald McCorkle remembers those outages. He told FOX13 he is frustrated with his quality of utilities at the local and regional level.
"Once we hold our elected officials accountable, then we can hound TVA and the electric company,” McCorkle said.
