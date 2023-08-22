car exhaust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - High ozone levels have prompted the Shelby County Health Department to issue a Code Orange Air Quality Advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Because of the advisory, MATA will offer reduced fares, and residents are encouraged to carpool in order to help reduce harmful emissions into the air and contribute to ozone pollution.

