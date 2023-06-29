KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A hiker in medical distress was rescued by a medical flight crew from the Tennessee Army National Guard, officials said.
On June 28, around 10:00 a.m., the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency was notified of a 22-year-old hiker in medical distress at Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, according to Tennessee National Guard.
Tennessee National Guard said the hiker suffered from head trauma and needed medical assistance immediately.
The hiker was located along a hiking trail, north of the Tennessee border in Virginia, the Tennessee National Guard said.
At around 11:45 a.m., an aircrew made it to the hiker where two flight paramedics took a quick medical assessment and prepared the hiker to be transported, officials said.
According to Tennessee National Guard, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the hiker was taken to UT Medical Center where the patient was treated for their injuries.
The entire rescue took less than an hour and a half, Tennessee National Guard said.
