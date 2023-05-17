SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - After several years of attempting to recruit a prospective full-service hotel to Southaven, city leaders announce that a Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel is on its way.
The $65-million development will become a seven-story, 240-room hotel on 6 acres at Pepper Chase/Venture Road and adjacent to the Landers Center, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced.
The city's recruitment efforts were dubbed "Project Sky," the mayor said, "because I wanted to see something different here that changed the skyline."
Construction on the new hotel, which will complement and be built in the same timeframe with Lander's expansion, will start later this year and should be completed by 2025.
The hotel will include a 10,000 square-foot restaurant, 3,554 square feet of meeting space, fitness/yoga room, lobby workstation, lazy river and resort-style swimming pool - all connected via covered walkway to the Landers Center.
When finished, Southaven will be home to the only convention center in Mississippi with a hotel on site.
Southaven officials say the securing the commitment from Hilton involved a three-pronged partnership that included the City of Southaven, DeSoto County government and the DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau to incentivize private hotelier, Premier Lodging LLC.
Desoto County previously agreed to issue bonds for $38.5 million along with a $17 million cash investment by the DeSoto County Visitors B for the new 275,000 square-foot convention center that will be built adjacent and just north of the current Landers Center facility.
The City of Southaven’s Board of Aldermen voted in favor of allowing the Mississippi Development Authority’s Tourism Rebate Program for a sales tax incentive to the hotelier to make the hotel financially feasible.
Musselwhite predicted that the hotel and convention center's joint-project, along with the nearby Tanger Outlets, will "Become the cornerstones of tremendous future development in the Metropolitan District and creating a new tourism draw for the entire county.
"I believe, without a doubt, that this project will become the most significant development for DeSoto County’s future currently in existence," the mayor said.
