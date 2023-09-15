MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday, September 15 marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate FOX13 will be highlighting Latinos making a difference in the Mid-South. Among them, a family that's working to entertain, and inform, the growing Spanish-speaking population in Memphis.

"It's been a long time, 23 years ago, I started working in radio in USA," said Ivette Butron, owner and operator of Radio Ambiente 1030AM and La Jefa 99.3 FM. "I studied Journalism in Mexico. My husband and I, we came from Mexico City originally, and we met there in we came together to this amazing country."

Butron and her husband Sergio moved to the U.S. in 1999. After taking over the airwaves in Florida, Kentucky, Georgia and Arkansas, nine years ago, they moved to Memphis to operate Radio Ambiente 1030AM, the longest-running Spanish radio station in the Mid-South.

The goal was to one day buy it. In August, they officially became the first Mexican-Americans to own a Memphis radio station.

"On August 4th, 2023 we finally closed the deal and we purchased Radio Ambiente," said Butron. "We are so happy because for us as Mexicans, as an immigrant, it means independence. It means it's a business for Latinos owned and operated by Latinos."

According to the U.S. Census, more than 60,000 Latinos live and work in Shelby County. That's about 9% of the population. More than 2,400 Latinos own a business in Memphis.

"I always see Memphis like a big hug, like with open arms because I feel they kind of welcome all of us" said Angela Trillo, President of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce. "So it's so much diversity in Memphis, so many opportunities to grow."

Trillo said over the past decade, she's seen more Hispanics, like the Butrons, turn their dreams of owning a business into a reality.

"I have seen tremendously growth in Latino businesses, especially restaurants," said Trillo. "It's worth it to take the risk. It's more than worth it to take the chance because if you don't you're never going to know if you're going to be able to do it. Right?"

That's why the MLCC is offering multiple workshops during Hispanic Heritage Month to help Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs get started. The free "Road Trip to Start a New Business" workshop happens Saturday, September 16 at the Benjamen Hooks Library. Available spaces have already been filled, but those interested can watch live on the MLCC website. The chamber will also host a "360 Expo" on October 14th, which will offer resources to entrepreneurs and give them a platform to sell their products.

Trillo said, "So on one side we're going to have businesses showcased. On the other side, we're going to have resources for entrepreneurs at no cost or very low cost. And then in another area, this is my favorite part, we're going to have children entrepreneurs - partnered with LITE Memphis, which is a nonprofit that work with public schools - to kind of motivate children to start and run their own businesses."

Taking ownership of Radio Ambiente, Ivette and Sergio Butron are now growing the business. They're remodeling the studio and reprogramming what they play on their stations. They plan to keep playing regional Mexican pop and rock, and add more music from Latin American countries.

"Memphis is my home now," said Butron. "We have two kids, nine year old in 12 year old, and they know Memphis as home. So, yeah, I'm proud to be here and to have my business here."