MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police want to find out who was driving a car that fatally struck a woman in North Memphis.
A pedestrian identified as Cary Snavely was struck by a car on Nov. 26, 2022, at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road just before 9 a.m., police said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or call Sgt. Biessenberger at 901-636-4096.
Or, submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
