Carey Snavely

Carey Snavely died in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 26, 202, in North Memphis, police said. The driver of the car did not stop and offer help. Police are seeking help with information from the public identifying the driver. (Photo: MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police want to find out who was driving a car that fatally struck a woman in North Memphis.

A pedestrian identified as Cary Snavely was struck by a car on Nov. 26, 2022, at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road just before 9 a.m., police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or call Sgt.  Biessenberger at 901-636-4096.

Or, submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

