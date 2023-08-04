HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Simple assault charges were filed against the mayor of Holly Springs.
FOX13 got a hold of video that shows the alleged interaction between Mayor Sharon Gipson and the employee who filed the charges.
RELATED: MISSISSIPPI MAYOR FACES POSSIBLE ASSAULT CHARGES
The video shows the two women, Holly Springs HR Director Pat Dawson and Mayor Gipson, having an interaction, but what you see is their confrontation is verbal and not physical as claimed.
“Look at it and see for yourselves that I never touched the employee,” Gipson said in a Thursday press conference following allegations she assaulted Dawson.
Dawson shared her account of the situation in an interview with FOX13 Wednesday.
“Grabbed the folders and was just pulling on them,” Dawson said. ‘You’re going to give me this folder. I don’t care what you say, you’re going to give me this folder,’ words Dawson alleged the mayor told her during their exchange. “Then she grabbed it again and she started pushing me. She’s pushing me now.”
The video begins with the two women in the hallway at city hall. Gipson is seen walking out of her office, stands in front of Dawson with her hand out. The two appear to continue exchanging words. Gipson backs up into a doorway that Dawson appears to be trying to go in. Dawson then turns away and walks toward the front of the building. From another angle, you see Dawson walk toward the front of the building into the clerk’s office. As Dawson comes out of the clerk’s office, Gipson follows and tries to push the door open. You can also see Dawson attempt to close the door as Gipson tried to open it.
“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Gipson said as she addressed an audience on the steps of city hall. “Some may ask why she would make these type of allegations. Why would she say I assaulted her if I did not do so? I do not know.”
We reached out to Dawson who told us her attorney would have an expert watch the video to figure out whether the content had been tampered with.
This all comes on the heels of high tensions from residents who are upset about constant power outages in and around the Holly Springs community.
Gipson told us she’s working on a plan to bring in more utility crews to help alleviate the problem.
Meanwhile, Dawson officially filed simple assault charges against Gipson Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Husband of missing Cordova woman pleads guilty to murder 4 years later
- Crash with MATA bus sends four people to hospital
- Mid-South contractors allege Millennia Companies has problems paying bills
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives